Edgeware Hits Market Capitalization of $57.64 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $57.64 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00131391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,431,722,962 coins and its circulating supply is 5,805,402,703 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

