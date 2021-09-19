Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMITF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Elbit Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

