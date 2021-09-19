Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

