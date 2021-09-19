Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Shares of ELDN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

