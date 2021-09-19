Elliott Investment Management Sells 1,188,801 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78.

BTU stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 221,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

