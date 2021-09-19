Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 18,574 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 671.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 772,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

