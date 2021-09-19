Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.