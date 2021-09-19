Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.32 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.36 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $320,096.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,161.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,120. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

