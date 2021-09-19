Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.84 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in I-Mab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

