Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.55. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

