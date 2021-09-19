Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,400 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WNS were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

