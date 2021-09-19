Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $7.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.

Several analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $660.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.