Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 6.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.64. 112,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,232,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

