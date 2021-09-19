ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

ENI stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -283.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

