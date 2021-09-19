Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.724 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58.

ENI has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years.

Shares of E opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -283.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENI stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

