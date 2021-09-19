Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,310. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.95. Entegris has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

