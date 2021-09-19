Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,950 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

LGND stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

