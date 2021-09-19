Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 770.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

