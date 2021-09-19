Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $14,128,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 207.61 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

