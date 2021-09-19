Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,218.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

