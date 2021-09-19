Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Medallia by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,931 shares of company stock worth $11,054,848 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

