EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,861 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.34% of EPR Properties worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 969,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,937. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

