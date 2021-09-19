Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.12

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and $168,521.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

