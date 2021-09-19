Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,920 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 21.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

In related news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKE opened at $13.69 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.