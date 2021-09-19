Ethic Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 33.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 226,141 shares of company stock worth $20,242,951. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $91.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.