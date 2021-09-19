Ethic Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

GNTX opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

