Ethic Inc. Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $218.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

