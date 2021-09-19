Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

