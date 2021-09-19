Ethic Inc. Sells 5,330 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

