Ethic Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE ESI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.