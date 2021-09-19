Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $226.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

