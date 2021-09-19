European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $25.38

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.38, but opened at $29.40. European Wax Center shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

