Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ETCMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 2,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

