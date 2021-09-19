Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $25.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,821. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 1,481,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,772. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

