EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading 4.4% Higher

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 1,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get EverQuote alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $610.39 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.29.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $801,425 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.