Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XELA. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,000 in the last three months. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

