EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $396.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

