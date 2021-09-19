F3Logic LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

