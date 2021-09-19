F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $216.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

F5 Networks stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.58. 732,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,399,636.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

