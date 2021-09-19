Falcon Project Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $72,650.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00071821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00176069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.33 or 0.07001956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.25 or 1.00072289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.00847790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

