Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

