Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

FIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

FRA:FIE traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €62.75 ($73.82). 62,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.97 and a 200 day moving average of €65.38. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

