Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,184,961 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 89.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,961 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Orla Mining by 8.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,568 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 112,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.70 million and a PE ratio of -37.20. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

