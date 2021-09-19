Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. 54,374,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

