Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 7,332 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. 1,303,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.