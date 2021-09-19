Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $654.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.62.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

