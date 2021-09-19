Fiera Capital Corp Sells 127,065 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127,065 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WB. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after buying an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

WB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. 1,301,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,434. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.