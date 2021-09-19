Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,741 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. 310,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,060. The company has a market cap of $552.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

