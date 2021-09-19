Financial Comparison: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) versus Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akoya Biosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.43%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 18.39 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 9.22 $3.81 billion N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 140.48% 4.65% 3.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

