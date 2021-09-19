Financial Review: Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) vs. VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% VEON -4.75% -36.23% -2.69%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cellcom Israel and VEON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A VEON 0 1 4 0 2.80

VEON has a consensus target price of $2.12, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given VEON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and VEON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.39 -$53.00 million N/A N/A VEON $7.98 billion 0.48 -$349.00 million ($0.20) -11.05

Cellcom Israel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VEON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VEON beats Cellcom Israel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The Frontier Markets segment covers the market of Algeria and Bangladesh. Its brands include Beeline, Kyivstar, Banglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy. The company was founded by Dmitriy Borisovich Zimin and Augie K. Fabela II in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

